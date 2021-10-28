Don’t fret, Enola Holmes fans, because Louis Partridge is returning for the upcoming sequel. But before he reprises his role as Tewkesbury, get to know the budding British star!

“I was straight into filming once the exams were done,” the actor told British Vogue in September 2020. “The whole audition process happened when I was revising, and I was very much more into focusing on the auditions than the exams.”

Once he nabbed the role of Millie Bobby Brown‘s confidant in the Netflix film, Louis immediately befriended his costar, despite her huge star status.

“She has a great way of making you feel completely at home, and like you’ve known each other for ages,” Louis continued. “I was very, very grateful for that when acting alongside her, and there was this chemistry that had been developed off-screen that we could bring on screen. I loved it.”

Prior to his breakout role in Enola Holmes, the talented teen had a few guest-starring roles before appearing in the TV show Medici. Now, he has a few more projects on the horizon, including the second Enola Holmes movie. In October 2020, Variety confirmed that he would be returning to the role.

Amid stepping into the spotlight, Louis stays grounded by going to a normal school.

“It’s weird at times, like there were a lot of moments last week and a year ago when we were filming where I would be on set filming with Millie Bobby Brown, and Fiona Shaw and some incredible British actors. And then I would go back into school the next day to sit in French with a load of my mates,” he told Glamour U.K. in September 2020. “I can’t escape school, not that I want to because I think it’s so important to stay grounded, but I’d be back in the playground and then people would be taking the piss out of me, like in a normal school whereas when I’m on set, people are asking me if I would a drink and that’s lovely. But I think you definitely also got to have your mates that take you down a peg or two when you’re at school. I’m very fortunate to have that.”

Despite keeping it normal at school, Louis has definitely made a name for himself and has the millions of Instagram followers to prove it! Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the budding British star.

