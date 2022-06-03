Ever since Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 premiered on May 27, the cast has been sharing all of the cutest behind-the-scenes photos. Fans of the show are loving all of this content, as the filming of the latest season was three years in the making. We missed our Hawkins gang!

The long delay between seasons was caused by COVID-19, which arrived several weeks into shooting. While obviously not ideal, it gave the Duffer Brothers and their writers plenty of time to figure out where they wanted season 5 to end, as that will be the last season of the show — much to the cast’s dismay.

“They put out this letter that the show’s ending and that’s it. This is the beginning of the end,” Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, recalled on the Tonight Show. “And I read it, I just started bawling. I was upset. I texted Millie [Bobby Brown], my castmate who plays Eleven and she was like, ‘You’re crying too? So am I!’ Then she texted Gaten [Matarazzo], who plays Dustin, and he was like ‘I’m crying too!’ Then, we texted the Duffers and said, ‘This is so sad! I can’t believe this is over.’ They were like, ‘You guys gotta stop texting us. Like, I know it’s over, but we have time left.'”

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons,” the Duffers explained. “It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.” Don’t remind us!

The cast has gotten so close over the years, literally growing up together, that the end of the iconic show is almost like saying goodbye to their family. “We all like understand each other, because we’ll go through the same thing,” Finn told People in July 2021. “At the end of the day we’re all doing the same thing, and the people who understand me most is probably them.”

Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce, has also marveled at the kids on the show in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve obviously been working with them for [eight] years now — most of them — but I just marvel at them. They’re grounded. They’re so, so talented.” She continued, “There is a purity to kids that age, and there’s a real specialness there. These kids, in particular, just floor me at how kind and thoughtful and incredible they are.” Aww! Scroll through our gallery for all of the best behind-the-scenes moments from Stranger Things season 4, volume 1.

