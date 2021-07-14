Speaking out. Millie Bobby Brown‘s team issued a statement on Tuesday, July 13, responding to remarks made about the 17-year-old Stranger Things star by TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic.

The internet personality shared clips from an Instagram Live hosted on Monday, July 12, in which he spoke about their alleged relationship. After the livestream went viral, the actress’ team hit back and condemned the 21-year-old TikToker’s words.

“Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful,” Millie’s rep said in a statement to E! News. “Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all.”

During his livestream, Hunter — whose Instagram account appeared to have been taken down — claimed that he was “living at Millie’s house for eight months” while they were together. “I have nothing to apologize for, so make that clear,” Hunter said during the Instagram Live, according to clips reposted online. “I have zero things to apologize for. You guys do not know a single thing at all.”

After Millie’s team released their statement, Hunter apologized in a TikTok video shared late Tuesday.

“I wanted to address the livestream incident that happened. It should have never happened in the first place. That was a stupid idea on my part to think it was gonna be OK to just continue to go live as it was getting more and more negative in the comments,” the Pennsylvania native said, noting that he was consuming alcohol during the “two to three hours” he went live. Hunter alleged that some of his claims have since been “fabricated” by viewers.

“I am sorry for doing that livestream, I should have ended it the moment it started getting bad. But I chose not to, I said what I said, and I can’t take that back,” he explained in the apology video. “I just want you to know that I’m not OK with what I said. I’m not trying to justify it at all. I just want you guys to know that I’m not OK with how I went about stuff.”

The incident regarding Hunter comes days after Millie cozied up to rumored boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in a photo shared via Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 10. The duo has been romantically linked since they were photographed holding hands last month, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. While neither actor has spoken publicly about their relationship thus far, they’ve both shared photos of each other on social media.

