From Cheaper by the Dozen to now! Alyson Stoner got their start as a dancer, but the star made their film debut in the 2003 flick.

As fans know, the Camp Rock alum played Sarah Baker in the original Cheaper by the Dozen and its subsequent sequel. Years after it premiered, Alyson and her costars teamed up for a now-viral TikTok that featured the cast with props from the movie. Alyson, for their part, brought out Sarah’s iconic frog beanie.

“We wanted to do something meaningful and memorable, that brought people together during a time when we felt very isolated. We also were thinking, ‘How could we turn this into something that’s impact-oriented, as well?’” she told HollywoodLife in April 2021. “We knew that it would go viral, because it’s amazing to see everyone this many years later. … But, we wanted to make sure there was a cause behind it. We were thinking, if it’s our family wanting to say hello to you, what can we do to serve your family at home?”

The stars ended up raising money for No Kid Hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Isn’t that incredible that I still had that?!” they gushed about the hat worn in the video. “I don’t know what it is about that hat, but I think I’m going to have it forever.”

After Cheaper by the Dozen, Alyson went on to have a pretty successful career in Hollywood with both a Disney Channel and film background. In 2018, they came out in an essay written for Teen Vogue.

I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways,” they shared at the time. “I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other’s best journeys.”

Over the years, the Step Up star has also been open about her experiences growing up as a child star.

“Though I’m not without scars and ongoing struggles, I am still one of the most fortunate cases,” Alyson wrote in an essay shared via People in April 2017. “I had access to a therapist who saw past the enchantment of fame and taught me to safely reinhabit my body. By some inner mysterious force, I committed to deep self-work and constant healing as my rebellion.”

Other than a career in Hollywood, Alyson has also founded the Movement Genius wellness platform and wrote a book titled Mind Body Pride. Scroll through our gallery to see their transformation over the years.

