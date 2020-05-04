More than 16 years after Cheaper By the Dozen came out, some of the cast members decided to bring on some major nostalgia by pulling out their old costumes from the movie! That’s right, Alyson Stoner, Jacob Smith, Kevin G. Schmidt and Shane and Brent Kinsman just uploaded videos of themselves showing off some props from the epic flick, and they’re seriously making us emotional!

For those who forgot, the throwback film, which premiered on December 25, 2003, followed a family of 12 kids. When their mom, Kate Baker, was called away on business, their dad, Tom Baker, had a tough time taking care of them all. Naturally, chaos ensued, and the kids practically destroyed their house — and their parent’s careers.

Alyson, who played Sarah Baker, started the viral trend on Sunday, May 3, when she took to Twitter to share a clip of herself holding up her character’s old frog beanie that she wore throughout the entire flick.

“Look what I found… #Wearefamily,” she captioned it.

After that, Jacob, who starred as Jake Baker, responded with a video of his own. Get this — he posted a clip of himself showing off his skateboard from the movie, and it was everything!

Then, Kevin, who fans may remember as Kevin Baker, shared a video that showed himself putting on the hat he wore throughout most of the iconic film.

Wow, how epic is that?! Last but not least, Shane and Brent, who played the youngest of the Baker kids — Nigel and Kyle Baker — got involved too! In their video, they both put on the caps that they wore in the flick — red hats that said “Stallions,” which was the name of their dad’s football team.

It turns out, this isn’t the first time Shane and Brent channeled their old characters. Back in November 2019, they dressed up like them again, and it was hilarious!

As fans know, the movie also starred Hilary Duff, Tom Welling, Piper Perabo, Liliana Mumy, Morgan York, Forrest Landis, Blake Woodruff and more. We wonder who will get involved next!

