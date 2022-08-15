It’s pretty crazy to think that six Step Up movies have been released since the first movie came out in theatres in 2006. While each movie is captivating and dance-tastic, we’ll always have a soft spot for the original film with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan!

While so many of the original cast have gone on to star in other movies and shows, Channing and Jenna are certified household names now. The two met on the set of the dance movie and fell in love, married in 2019, had one daughter, until they announced their divorce in 2019. While their love might have fizzled out, their careers certainly haven’t!

Channing, whose breakout role was Step Up, went on to star in 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, Dear John, Magic Mike, The Hateful Eight, White House Down, The Lego Movie, Jupiter Ascending, Hail, Caesar! and so much more. Channing started production company Iron Horse Entertainment. Their first production was the documentary Earth Made of Glass. In 2022 was listed as Time’s 100 most influential people in the world. He started another production company with former wife Jenna called 33andOut Productions.

As for Jenna, the actress has also been quite busy since Step Up! She’s starred in Witches of East End, Supergirl, The Resident, The Rookie, Superman & Lois and The Wedding Year. After her split with Channing, she has been with actor Steve Kazee since 2018, and the couple share one son together.

In 2018, Jenna and Channing produced a tv series called Step Up, formerly named Step Up: High Water. It premiered on January 31, 2018, on YouTube Red. The series was created by Holly Sorensen, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Channing and Jenna. It was soon announced that YouTube had renewed a second season; which premiered on March 20, 2019. However, the series was cancelled after two seasons in August 2019. In May 2020, Starz picked up the series for a third season.

Since so much has happened since the first movie came out, we decided to check in on the cast of the original Step Up movie and see what they’re up to now! Scroll through our gallery to see what everyone has been up to.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.