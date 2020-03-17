Former High School Musical costars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens have proved, via TikTok, that we really are all in this together. Yep, that’s right HSM fans, the two stars of the iconic Disney Channel film series posted videos of themselves singing and dancing along to the throwback track “We’re All In This Together” on Monday, March 16, and it’s bringing on all the nostalgia!

As TikTok users know, Ashley has made quite a name for herself on the app by putting her own spin on viral dance trends. Now, the 34-year-old has showed fans how she’s been working out while in self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, and her sweat session included some dance moves that she learned back in 2006.

“My work out while on Self Quarantine. I can’t believe I remembered it,” she captioned the clip of her performing the classic routine.

Shortly after The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum posted her TikTok video, her BFF Vanessa followed suit using the app’s duet feature. But instead of dancing alongside Ashley, she sang along while pouring herself a drink.

“Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into TikTok? Username is vanessahudgens not vanessahudgens0 okay bye,” the songstress captioned her video, which she posted to Instagram.

From the look of it, this High School Musical dance number might just be the next TikTok challenge to go viral while people are staying inside. For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 180,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 7,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this, many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been urged to self isolate during this time.

