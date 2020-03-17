YouTuber James Charles is convinced he already had the coronavirus.

The social media star reposted a tweet on Monday, March 16 that said, “This isn’t a conspiracy tweet but I really think COVID-19 has been here in America for awhile. Do you guys remember how sick everyone was during the holidays/early January? And how everyone was saying they had the flu and the flu shot ‘didn’t work?'”

“Remember at New Years when I was literally sick for a month and a half straight? I’ve never been that sick for that long,” the social media star added. “All of the symptoms I was dealing with match those of COVID-19. I’m convinced that I already had corona and beat it… This whole thing is so scary.”

Some fans were quick to point out that this isn’t likely, since the first case in America was reported on January 21, 2020.

“The symptoms for COVID-19 match up perfectly with almost every other flu or cold virus,” one fan replied. “You most likely did not have COVID-19 since it was mainly localized in China until just recently. Flus do get that bad though, I’m glad you’re feeling better from that!”

Some fans, on the other hand backed up James’ theory and claimed they thought they had it too.

“I was also suuuuper sick earlier this year — fever, coughing, sore throat!” one Twitter user wrote, with another adding, “I was just talking to a PA at my old job about this. A bunch of us [got] so sick in January, thought it was strep at first. Spiked a high fever then had a really dry cough. Kids got over it faster. I thought I was going to die. I’ve had the flu and this was 100x worse.”

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 180,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 6,000 deaths. It originated in China but has now spread to more than 140 countries. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this, many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been urged to stay inside and self isolate during this time.

