TikTok star Ava Louise has come under fire for posting a video of herself licking a toilet seat on an airplane amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old influencer shared the clip, which she captioned “coronavirus challenge,” on Saturday, March 14, and it quickly went viral. The video has since-been deleted from TikTok, but is still up on her Twitter account. It has over 380,000 views, and shows her licking the toilet seat before giving the camera a peace sign.

“Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,” she wrote alongside the controversial video. It quickly gained attention online, with some people slamming the social media star for making a joke out of the outbreak.

“The THINGS people do for attention,” one Twitter user wrote, with another adding, “I just want to say, this isn’t worth it. You don’t have to lick toilet seats for internet likes to feel good about yourself. People will like anything. It doesn’t define you or your worth. Don’t endanger yourself and others for the attention of strangers. Love yourself.”

I just want to say, this isn’t worth it. You don’t have to lick toilet seats for Internet likes to feel good about yourself. Ppl will like anything. It doesn’t define you or your worth. Don’t endanger yourself & others for the attention of strangers. Love yourself. — Jay Art ✍🏾️ (@Jayart202) March 14, 2020

In another video, Ava addressed her haters, claiming that she “doesn’t care” if the internet cancels her because she’s “blonde, rich and skinny.” She then added, “I can recover from anything because of hot girl privilege.”

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 180,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 6,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this, many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been urged to stay inside and self isolate during this time.

