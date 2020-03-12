YouTuber Gabi DeMartino is definitely not happy with TikTok! The influencer just slammed the social media app and accused it of “encouraging minors to be in swimsuits.”

It all started when TikTok removed a video of that showed Gabi dancing in a bathing suit on March 8, 2020. At the time, the brunette beauty took to Twitter to share her frustration, and she said that she didn’t feel her video was inappropriate.

“There are literally 15 [year] olds [with] boobies out in bikinis dancing on TikTok but the one time I do this in a one-piece swimsuit it gets taken down?” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Now, the 24-year-old has opened up about the situation in a new YouTube video.

“My videos have been getting taken down because of ‘community guidelines’ whenever I’m wearing something tight or a one piece swimsuit. I did [a dance] in a one piece swimsuit and it got taken down. It really irked me because I saw so many young kids on TikTok that week in pushup bras, tight jeans, swimsuits and they’re minors doing dances. It’s not just dances, it’s point of view videos in tight stuff with their boobs up and butt out,” she said. “I feel like the app is encouraging minors to be in swimsuits. A lot of people who aren’t minors are going through the same issue. I’m confused by the whole thing. I was literally in a one piece, and I see people in bikinis doing dances, and I’m like, ‘How the hell are you getting away with that?’ I love the app, it’s fun, but I wish I could enjoy it like I see other people enjoy it.”

After Gabi posted her tweet, fans started to speculate that she was throwing some shade at Charli D’Amelio, who as fans know, is 15 years old and has been gaining a lot of attention on TikTok for her videos. But the vlogger quickly cleared the air.

“I wasn’t targeting any one specific in that tweet. I’m new to the app, I just threw up a random pre-teen age,” Gabi explained. “Certain TikTokers thought I was targeting them, that is not the case. I didn’t even know who they were yet when I tweeted this, I had just had the app for a few days. But I’ve been seeing a lot of young kids on that app being able to show more than I can and I’m 24.”

For those who missed it, Lizzo has faced a similar problem in the past. On March 4, 2020, the singer called out the app for taking down some of her videos.

“TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits, but allows other videos with girls in bathing suits,” she wrote over a video of her lip syncing the words “I know” over and over again. “I wonder why? TikTok… We need to talk.”

