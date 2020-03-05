TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson are packing on the PDA. The couple recently uploaded a brand new video set to the Harry Styles song “Adore You,” and fans expecting a dance video were shook when the two smooched instead. Too cute!

“Date night,” Chase captioned the TikTok video.

As fans know, the internet stars are currently vacationing in the Bahamas with the rest of the Hype House. For those who don’t know, Charli and Chase just two of a 19 member social media squad that’s been taking TikTok by storm lately. Before they seemingly went Instagram official in January 2020, the two teens had been spotted holding hands in public. A video of Charli and Chase kissing on New Year’s Eve even went viral shortly after it was posted to Instagram gossip account, TikTokRoom. Now, from the look of their most recent TikTok, these two have no problem putting their love on the internet for everyone to see!

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chase dished on their rumored romance, set the record straight on where they stand and said that they are “very exclusive.”

“I’m taking it as slow as humanly possible before I pop the question [of asking her to be my girlfriend],” he revealed. “But we are very exclusive and very into each other.”

“We really like each other, we just don’t wanna put a label on it yet. I told her I wanna take my time and make sure everything’s right for me before I make it official,” he continued before revealing that they haven’t said “I love you” to each other yet and will take things to the next level “when the time is right.”

Chase also revealed that Charli was the one who suggested that they should be “exclusive.”

“We took a long time because at first it was just fun, poking jokes and a little bit of flirting here and there — and then it really took off later,” he admitted.

