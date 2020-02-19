Social media star Dixie D’Amelio is saying goodbye to TikTok and hello to YouTube! That’s right, the 18-year-old was just cast in the upcoming Brat series Attaway General and fans can’t contain their excitement.

The digital studio — which is responsible for shows like Chicken Girls, Total Eclipse, Zoe Valentine and more — recently announced all of their upcoming spring releases, including Attaway General. According to a statement, the show is set to follow a group of teen volunteers who work at their local hospital. This new series will live within the same universe as Chicken Girls, which also takes place in the fictional town of Attaway.

For those who don’t know, Dixie quickly rose to fame on the TikTok app around November 2019 and has gained millions of followers since then. Now boasts 11 million followers on the video sharing app and over 2 million followers on Instagram. Since her rise to fame, Dixie has become a member of the TikTok “Hype House” in Los Angeles where she collaborates with other social media stars around her age. In January 2020, along with her sister Charli D’Amelio, Dixie signed with United Talent Agency (UTA).

Aside from Dixie, fellow TikTok stars Gabby Morrison, Griffin Johnson, Diego Martir, Madi Monroe, Lauren Kettering and Eric Montanez are also set to star in Attaway General.

That’s not all! Brat also announced a second new show called Stage Fright, which will star singer and actress Sophie Michelle. This new series will follow a group of students who work together to investigate the lead to their high school’s musical who was struck down by a mysterious injury. Stage Fright will also star Tahani Anderson, Pressley Hosbach and Skyler Guthrie with Sophie performing the show’s theme song.

The digital network also has plans to premiere new seasons of their fan-favorite shows Chicken Girls and Mani.

