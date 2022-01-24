TikTok star Jack Wright is making headlines following his allegations against fellow Internet personality Sienna Mae Gomez.

In January 2022, Jack uploaded a 17-minute video to YouTube titled “what sienna mae did to me.” Throughout the video, the California native spoke publicly of his past experiences with Sienna and addressed alleged “inappropriate” encounters that happened between himself and the fellow TikTok star. The YouTube video came months after Jack’s friend accused Sienna of “sexually assaulting” and telling him to “kill himself” in a May 2021 social media post.

While Sienna has denied the allegations on multiple occasions — in two separate June 2021 YouTube videos — Jack spoke publicly of the situation for the first time in his January 2022 video. He accused Sienna of repeatedly crossing boundaries in their friendship, claimed that “she would constantly come to my house,” remember “door codes” and went as far as to say she was “breaking into my house.” At one point, Jack alleged that he would “wake up” to Sienna in his room “when I was sound asleep.”

“Looking back now I don’t know why I stayed friends with her, stayed around her,” he said. “I truly thought she was going to change.”

Following the video, a representative for Sienna denied the allegations in a statement to NBC News, claiming that Jack was “reframing” their history in a way that is “harmful and untrue.”

“Unfortunately, Jack Wright continues his campaign to slander Sienna Mae Gomez with further false accusations,” the statement continued, in part. “His latest falsehoods in the highly edited video show that once again Jack is making a calculated action to hinder, hurt and harm not only Sienna’s reputation and livelihood but her as an individual human being as well.”

While the two never confirmed their romantic relationship, they were known to post TikTok and YouTube videos together throughout the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021. After her representative released a statement, Sienna released a lengthy post, shared via Medium, that recounted her relationship with Jack and denying all of his allegations. She also addressed Jack directly.

“I apologize if there were times that I made you feel uncomfortable. I am sorry if anything I ever did triggered other things you have experienced or any feelings of discomfort,” Sienna wrote, in part. “But anything I did, I did unknowingly, as our physical relationship on camera was one of closeness and familiarity that I had known to carry into our ‘real’ lives. That said, there is a distinct line between that and sexual assault. I’m so sad that this is where we ended up, and even more so that I’m now being used in a new and even more hurtful way.”

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

