A long time coming! TikTok stars Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon have been dating since 2018, and now, they’re gearing up to tie the knot.

“I’m marrying my best friend,” Kouvr shared on Instagram in December 2022, announcing their engagement on New Year’s Eve.

Alex, for his part, posted a video of his proposal on his Instagram page. The internet personality got down on one knee in the snow and asked his longtime love to marry him. After she said yes, Alex picked Kouvr up and they shared a sweet kiss.

“I proposed to my best friend,” he captioned the video. Showing off their engagement photos in a second post, Alex wrote, “I can’t wait to show our kids these photos one day and show that it is possible to get the prettiest girl at school.”

Alex and Kouvr recounted the beginning of their relationship during Netflix’s Hype House reality show, which premiered in January 2022, revealing that they had met through a mutual friend on Snapchat. The couple immediately started talking and shared their love for each other quite quickly, despite being long distance at the time. They went public with their relationship on Instagram in December 2018 and eventually both became members of TikTok’s Hype House. Since then, they’ve been showcasing the ins and outs of their relationship online.

“He is my safe space,” Kouvr told the Mud Magazine about Alex in January 2022. “Something I hope never changes is my support system in my boyfriend. If I have a problem with anyone or anything, I go directly to him.”

TikTok users have been obsessed with these two for years, hoping that they would get married. From the look of it, that dream is becoming a reality.

“Starting the new year, waking up next to my FIANCÉ. WHAT?!” Alex posted a photo of himself and Kouvr in bed on New Year’s Day 2023.

From the sound of it, there’s lots more love to come from these two influencers in the near future. Hopefully, they’ll post it all for fans to see! Scroll through our gallery to look back and Alex and Kouvr’s relationship from the start.

