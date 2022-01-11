Love is in the air this year! 2022 is full of celebrity engagements and weddings.

On January 11, 5 Seconds of Summer member Michael Clifford kicked off the new year by revealing that he and longtime love Crystal Leigh officially tied the knot one year ago. While they’ve officially been husband and wife since January 2021, the duo postponed their larger wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really wanted to save all of the traditional special wedding moments for our actual ceremony so I’m able to enjoy them with my mom,” Crystal told People on January 11 when celebrating their one-year anniversary. “We’re actually both only children, so we want to make sure all of our parents get to experience every aspect of our wedding since they only get to do it once! No pressure.”

The couple first announced their relationship in January 2017 and after two years together, announced their engagement in January 2019. “I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us,” Michael shared via social media, revealing that he proposed in Bali, Indonesia. While the two haven’t really spoken publicly of their relationship, both Michael and Crystal are always giving their Instagram followers an inside look at their romance with sweet snaps.

“When life sometimes feels like it’s a bit too much, I’m so incredibly blessed that I have you to count on,” the “Jet Black Heart” singer wrote when celebrating the couple’s five-year anniversary in January 2022. “I love you.”

While Michael and Crystal are officially married, fans are hoping to also see Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo exchange their vows in 2022 as well. The pair announced their engagement in March 2021, and have spilled some major tea on their wedding plans.

“It’s going to be, we think that’d be next year, next summer. We hope between June, July, August. The truth is, we have so much work, we want to find the time to enjoy the wedding. We don’t want to rush it,” Benjamin gushed to Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “We don’t want it to be between jobs and projects because it’s such an important moment of our life because it has to be the best days of our life. And it’s already stressful to organize a big wedding like we want to do, so that’s already enough on our plate.”

As for where they want to get married? The couple is hoping for two ceremonies — one in Benjamin’s native Italy and one in the U.S.

“We’re already working on it, because big weddings take a lot of time to organize. What we can say, is that we want to do two. We want to do one in the U.S., in Los Angeles, and one in Italy. And it’s most probably going to be Lake Como because we love Lake Como,” Benjamin also told ET. Bella added, “Ben took me there when we first started dating and I said, ‘You know, if we ever get married, we’ll get married here.'”

Scroll through our gallery to see which other stars got engaged and married in 2022.

