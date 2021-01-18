Love is in the air for Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh! The 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist and his longtime love celebrated five years together in January 2021.

“When life sometimes feels like it’s a bit too much, I’m so incredibly blessed that I have you to count on,” Michael wrote on Instagram to celebrate the relationship milestone. “I love you.”

The couple first went public with their relationship in January 2017, and have been total goals ever since. Not only has Crystal given 5SOS fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be one of the boys’ significant others via social media, but her thousands of followers have also gotten an all-access pass into her and Michael’s love life. The couple got engaged in January 2019, and since then, the entire 5SOS family has been waiting for them to say, “I do.”

Although the musician has been quiet about his relationship when it comes to interviews, fans have pieced together details of their romance from Instagram pics and Twitter posts. To celebrate their anniversary (and impending wedding) J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and relive their relationship from the start! Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline.

