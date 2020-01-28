Ever since Michael Clifford proposed to his longtime girlfriend Crystal Leigh, there’s been one question that fans have been asking — which 5 Seconds of Summer band member will be his best man? On Saturday, January 25, during the G’Day USA event in LA, Michael revealed that he chose none other than Calum Hood!

While at the event, the four-piece boyband chatted with Australian radio hosts Fitzy & Wippa. After the interviewers asked Michael how his recent anniversary celebration went — he and Crystal celebrated four years together on January 12, 2020 — the guitarist revealed that he had asked his bandmates to be his groomsmen!

“This is actually the first time I’ve said this but I’ve asked all these guys to be my groomsmen,” Michael said. “We were talking about it for a long time and the only reason I picked Calum to be my best man is because I’d known him the longest and I had to pick the person I’d known the longest.”

Calum joked, “There’s a couple [reasons].”

Michael then admitted that he’d love to have the band perform at his upcoming wedding ceremony, but is afraid to ask.

“I’ve been pretty scared to ask these guys to perform because I don’t know that you guys would do,” he explained. “You’d do something crazy! I feel like Calum would be playing trumpet or some s**t.”

“I can learn trumpet,” Calum replied eagerly. “If that’s what you want me to do, I can do that!”

As fans know, in January 2019, the 5SOS member took to Instagram and announced that he and Crystal were engaged. He popped the question during a trip to Bali, Indonesia, the same place they first met back in 2016.

“I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us. in the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with,” he wrote at the time alongside photos of him proposing.

