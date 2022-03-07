Setting the record straight. Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton are couple goals, but are they married?

The 5 Seconds of Summer member sent fans into a frenzy after posting a TikTok in February 2022, in which he seemingly revealed that he and the X Factor alum had officially tied the knot. “When you marry the girl who wrote this banger,” Luke captioned the clip, which was a video of him singing along to former duo Alex & Sierra’s 2014 song “Little Do You Know.”

The “Youngblood” singer added, “Pretty darn cute lmao.”

Luke’s TikTok followers were convinced he was revealing that they secretly tied the knot — just like fellow 5SOS member Michael Clifford and his now-wife Crystal Leigh. However, Luke has since set the record straight on where their relationship stands now.

“Let’s put it to bed,” the Australian singer told Extra in March 2022. “I don’t know how to use TikTok very well and, you do the voiceover thing, and then, I saved it to draft. But the words didn’t save, and the voiceover saved and it said the wrong thing.”

Explaining that he didn’t want to “go back and change it” because “it’s not a big deal,” the musician didn’t realize how fans would react.

“I meant, like, you’re gonna marry,” Luke added. “But it came across like we already had.”

Luke and Sierra went public with their relationship in July 2018. At the time, the boy band member shared a photo of them cozied up alongside a caption that read, “Instagram vs. reality.” The pair have since showcased their love online. Luke even defended his love via Twitter when she had been receiving hate online.

“It makes me sad women make other women feel like they’re not good enough,” he wrote in September 2019. “The same people that talk about kindness & being PC say awful things to someone I care about every day. I know this isn’t everyone, but I see it a lot & had to say something.”

More than two years later, the couple announced their engagement.

“With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year,” Luke wrote on Instagram in July 2021, alongside photos from their special moment. “I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you.”

Sierra, for her part, shared similar photos, writing, “It was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. Can’t wait for forever.”

