Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton are taking their love to the next level!

The 5 Seconds of Summer musician and former X Factor songstress announced their engagement in June 2021, proving true love is real. “With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year. I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you,” Luke wrote on social media alongside photos from their proposal. Sierra added, “It was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. Can’t wait for forever.”

Prior to kicking off their relationship, Luke and Sierra were both in long-term public romances. Fans of the Australian boyband know Luke dated Arzaylea Rodriguez from October 2015 until calling it quits sometime during 2017. Sierra, for her part, won the United States’ X Factor in 2013 with her ex-boyfriend Alex Kinsey. The musical duo stayed together until 2017, when they announced their breakup to the world.

Following their respective splits, Luke and Sierra met and took their relationship public in July 2018. At the time, the songstress shared an Instagram post cozying up to the “Youngblood” crooner alongside the caption, “Instagram vs. reality.” While it’s unclear exactly when they actually started dating, they’ve been showing off their love via social media for the past few years.

In fact, the rest of the 5SOS boys — Michael Clifford, Ashton Irwin and Calum Hood — totally approve of their relationship. In September 2019, Calum responded to Luke on Twitter after he stood up for Sierra after she was receiving social media hate.

“It makes me sad women make other women feel like they’re not good enough. The same people that talk about kindness & being PC say awful things to someone I care about every day. I know this isn’t everyone but I see it a lot & had to say something,” Luke shared. Calum responded, “Sierra is a BEAUT.”

Sierra also shared a message directed to both boys at the time, writing, “Love you both, love what you stand for, and thank you.”

The “No Shame” singer also shared his support for his girlfriend during Pride Month in 2020. At the time, Luke shared a selfie to Instagram of Sierra kissing his cheek alongside a caption that read, “There is still so much work to be done but I wanted to wish everyone a Happy Pride. Especially to my beautiful bisexual biracial angel.”

While, as a whole, the couple likes to keep their relationship to themselves, fans can’t get enough of the rare glimpses into Luke and Sierra’s love life. Scroll through our gallery for their complete relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.