How far he’s come! Luke Hemmings and 5 Seconds of Summer were making YouTube song covers before opening for One Direction, and now, they’ve had multiple sold out tours.

“I don’t even know what kind of human I would be, or what would have happened to me, if I didn’t have the band there for all that time,” the Australia native told Euphoria Magazine in October 2021 when reflecting on his fame. Luke is the singer of 5SOS alongside band members and best friends Michael Clifford, Ashton Irwin and Calum Hood. While the band has multiple albums under their belt, the “Youngblood” crooner has also released his own solo songs.

When talking about his debut solo album When Facing the Things We Turn Away From, which was released in August 2021, Luke explained to Euphoria Magazine that the entire process was “very nerve-wracking at first.” The “scariest” part for the singer was “going into a video shoot without the band.”

He added, “It’s taken a minute to do things on my own, and not freak out about it and not be like, ‘F–k, I feel like I’m cheating on the band or something.’ I think that has made me — again, similar to the songwriting aspect — has made me better at doing things because I realized how much I leaned on them.”

Now that he’s come into himself with his solo project, Luke and the band are back and better than ever. In fact, he’s even reflected on the early days of his career. During an interview with Billboard from August 2021, Luke told his younger self, “Maybe don’t wear the same pair of Vans, because there’s lots of eyes on you. Switch up the shoes and wear some socks.”

Luke is now wearing suits on stage, so it’s safe to say that his fashion sense has grown.

“I’m a lot more confident now. I think as a teen who was thrust into the public eye pretty quickly, I got overwhelmed easily and felt constant pressure to be a certain type of person,” he shared with Fault Magazine in August 2021. “Now at 25, I feel a lot more sure of myself. I dress in clothing that makes me happy, I make the music I want, I wear glitter and makeup, I express myself better, I don’t feel boxed in. It’s pretty freeing.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Luke’s total transformation over the years.

