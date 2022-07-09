As of June 21, the sun officially moved into the constellation of Cancer! Cancer is the fourth zodiac sign in the astrology wheel, and people born under Cancer are known to be emotional, sympathetic, sweet and a bit crabby. Scroll to see all the celebrities who are Cancers — because there’s a lot!

Ariana Grande is one of the most iconic Cancers out there. As the zodiac sign is known for their obsession and need for love, a lot of the time Cancers struggle with codependency — which Ariana has opened up about in her own music. In her song “needy,” she sings: “I’m obsessive and I love too hard, good at overthinking with my heart.”

The pop singer enjoys astrology herself, and follows astrology Instagram accounts such as @costarastrology. In fact, back in December 2019, she commented on a picture posted on Co-Star’s Instagram account, which said that Cancer’s love language was sympathetic head nodding. “My cancer a– need a lil more than a head nod I promise,” she wrote. LOL!

Another star who is also a Cancer is Selena Gomez! Cancers are known for sensitivity to their surroundings and emotions, which makes them caring, generous, and intuitive to other’s needs. The Disney alum definitely embodies that caring and generous nature.

She spoke to Daze in July 2017 about her Cancer likeness. “I’m such a Cancer, I’m sensitive as f–k. I feel everything so intensely, which is one of my favorite things about myself. Feeling is something I love.” Cancers surely do feel a lot! They have a reputation for being the most emotional sign on the chart.

“One thing I am dealing with right now is being patient with myself,” Selena revealed on the Wondermind Instagram account in May 2022. “I tend to be a little unkind to myself, and I gotta work on that.”

She continued, “That’s something that I do find frustrating and I just need to allow myself to feel my feelings and then let them go.”

