It’s coming! Months after 5 Seconds of Summer released their fourth studio album CALM in March 2020, another record is reportedly in the works.

Fans of the Australian band first started freaking out about the possibility of new music after celebrity vocal coach Valerie Morehouse shared a life update with followers via Instagram in December 2020. “There is so much happening … I can’t wait to share it all with you,” she wrote. “@5sos [has] new music coming!”

Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood and Michael Clifford have been scarce when it comes to posting on social media amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and this may be the reason why. Although the foursome has yet to address the possibility of releasing new songs, they did celebrate their nine-year anniversary as a band on December 3, 2020.

“Hard to believe we’ve been together as a band for nearly a decade now,” 5SOS posted on the band’s Instagram account. “Whether you’re a new fan or have been with us since the beginning, thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with us.”

Although there’s not much information about the boys’ fifth just yet, J-14 decided to break down what we already know. Scroll through our gallery for all the details on 5SOS’ new album so far.

