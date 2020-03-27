Drop everything because 5 Seconds of Summer‘s album is finally here! Yep, after months of waiting, the Australian boyband is back and better than ever with CALM. Grab some headphones, and get ready to jam because this album is totally filled with bops.

Ever since it dropped on Friday, March 27, fans have been listening to Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Michael Clifford and Calum Hood‘s brand new music non-stop. Some people have also wondered, who exactly are these songs about? What do these track actually mean? Are there any hidden messages in the lyrics? No worries, because J-14 has you covered.

From meaningful tunes about their hometown to ballads about love and everything in between, the group got super real with these lyrics. Get ready for a full break down of all the boys’ latest’s tunes. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the hidden messages in 5 Seconds of Summer’s latest album CALM.

