Mark your calendars and clear your schedules because 5 Seconds of Summer‘s highly anticipated fourth studio album is coming! Yep, that’s right, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford, Ashton Irwin and Luke Hemmings are about to release their first record since 2018’s Youngblood. Not only did the Australian boyband finally announce when the new batch of songs would be released, but that the album would be called CALM.

Naturally, fans have some questions about his upcoming tunes. When exactly is it coming out? What are the songs about? What will they sound like? Why is it called CALM? Will there be any songs about their girlfriends? Will there be any collaborations on it? And most importantly, what about a tour? No worries, 5SOS fans because J-14 has you covered!

It turns out that the boys have shared a ton of details about what fans can expect from their upcoming music and there’s no doubt that it’s going to be epic! Scroll through our gallery for all the details on 5SOS’ new album.

