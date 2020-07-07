It’s no secret that 5 Seconds of Summer has some of the most epic ink, ever. Between the four members — Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood and Michael Clifford — the band has over 30 tattoos. Some of the boys started to get their tats before they were even 18 years old and others waited until 2019 to get their first one.

Over the years, fans of the Australian boyband have become obsessed with the boys’ intricate body art and some of their biggest followers have even gotten ink to match their favorite member! But what do they all mean? Well, some have a pretty meaningful story while others are purely for art purposes. A bunch of the guys even have tattoos for their family members — aw!

Get ready 5SOS fans because J-14 went ahead and broke down all of Luke, Ashton, Calum and Michael’s tattoos, and there may be some that you never even knew about! Scroll through our gallery to see all of 5 Seconds of Summer’s tattoos and their meanings.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.