This may come as a surprise, but Miley Cyrus has over 60 tattoos! Yep. The singer got her first ink back in 2009, and since then, she’s slowly accumulated them all over her body. They cover her arms, hands, rib cage, neck and more — and they’ve definitely become a huge part of her.

But what do they all mean? Well, some have a pretty emotional story behind them (like the one honoring her pets that have unfortunately passed away), while others don’t have a deep meaning at all (like the one that says “p**sy on her foot!), and get this — a bunch of them are matching with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth! Talk about awkward.

J-14 went ahead and made a complete guide to all of the Hannah Montana star’s ink designs and their meanings, so grab some tissues because some are pretty dang emotional. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of Miley’s tattoos and the stories behind them.

