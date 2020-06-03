You guys may not know this, but the Dolan Twins have slowly been adding tattoos all over their bodies. That’s right. The YouTubers have already racked up more than 40 ink designs between the two of them, and each one has a super powerful meaning behind it.

And get this, you guys — Grayson Dolan just added another body art to the list! Yep, on Tuesday, June 2, the social media star revealed that he got the word “Empathy” permanently inked onto his knee, in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement, following the tragic death of George Floyd.

“Only through empathy will we achieve true cultural change and reach a deeper understanding of the suffering, discrimination and socioeconomic disadvantage the black community faces daily. #BlackLivesMatter,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a snap of the new body art.

OK, but what do his and Ethan Dolan‘s other tattoos look like and what do they mean? We broke down each and every one of their ink designs down for you. Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Ethan and Grayson’s tattoos and the meanings behind them.

