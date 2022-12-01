One of the biggest acts on YouTube are the Dolan Twins, brothers Grayson and Ethan Dolan. Known for their daily vlogs and YouTube collaborations, the New Jersey natives grew to nearly 11 million subscribers in the height of their fame. That was all until 2021, when the boys stopped posting all together. Keep reading to uncover why Grayson and Ethan left YouTube and social media.

Why Did the Dolan Twins Quit YouTube?

In an October 2019 interview with YouTuber Shane Dawson, the twins announced that they were growing tired of doing daily vlogs, and that they were interested in focusing on other ventures. Grayson and Ethan were open about how big of a toll YouTube was taking on their life, as they have been a part of the platform for more than seven years, and explained they have been posting daily videos since they were 14 years old.

“We have to stop posting weekly videos,” Ethan announced. “I’ve lost a lot of friends and stuff, and even in like relationships. I can’t have a life.”

A few months later, they spoke to Logan Paul on his podcast “Impaulsive” in August 2019 about feeling like characters in their own lives.

“It’s hard to find the balance of what you want to film and what the fans want to see,” Ethan explained on the podcast. “I feel like I’ve become trapped in my 17-year-old body as soon as the f–king camera turns on because this is what my audience likes. I have to turn it on.”

“We’ve been talking about it and having deeper discussions about what the f–k to do,” Grayson said. “We’ve come to some realizations about how we haven’t been living our lives as dudes.”

When Did the Dolan Twins Disappear From YouTube, Social Media?

During an episode of their podcast “Deeper,” the twins announced that they had officially made the decision to leave YouTube. The episode, posted on January 14, 2021, outlined why the pair made this decision. “We are not moving on from YouTube because we have a lack of appreciation for you guys,” they said in the video. “Your support over the past six … years of our lives has been … I can’t even explain the level of appreciation we have for you. Really.” While they made sure to tell fans they would continue uploading podcast episodes and wouldn’t be leaving social media platforms, both have not posted on social media for the past 1-2 years. Additionally, the brothers have not posted a podcast episode since May 2021. Where Are the Dolan Twins Now? As they have not posted anything in the past one to two years, it’s difficult to say exactly what Ethan and Grayson are up to now. As they have spoken about wanting to lead a normal life in the past, we can only hope that that is exactly what they’re doing.

