Celebrities are just like their fans! Camila Cabello, Ethan Dolan, Lili Reinhart, Shay Mitchell, Justin Bieber, Bella Thorne, Kendall Jenner, Zendaya and more have gotten candid about their acne struggles over the years.

While some stars got real in interviews about the blemishes that cover their face, others took to social media to share no-filter selfies showing off their pimples. In December 2020, Keke Palmer joined the ranks of celebs who pulled back the curtain on their “perfect” life and used her platform to talk about her acne journey due to her Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome.

“My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING. I did Accutane TWICE. People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the ‘right’ things, my blood tests were fine,” she wrote alongside no-makeup selfies on Instagram. “I’m posting this to say that it’s okay and we can help ourselves. My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help.”

The former Nickelodeon star continued, “To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f–king fine! MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME. But we don’t have to accept this … Pray for me on this journey and I will pray for you too. I’m not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn’t be either.”

Just like Keke, other stars offered words of encouragement to their followers. Scroll through our gallery to check out every celeb that spoke out about their acne struggles.

