If you’re struggling with pimples, you are not alone. During the most recent episode of their new Facebook series, The Biebers, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got real about their struggles with adult acne, and it’s honestly pretty relatable.

Justin explained that he used to break out when he was “super stressed,” but “it would never stay” in the past.

“But now it’s like, you now, so cystic and it’s, like, bubbly and it won’t go away,” the “Love Yourself” crooner revealed. “It definitely bugs me. I wear a hat a lot more, which then probably makes it worse but I mean who likes acne? It’s the worst. It’s the worst for your self-confidence because, like, you know, especially because all of these filters on Instagram, you know, people are like looking perfect with their skin and you feel like that’s reality. But in reality, a lot of people probably have bad skin.”

Hailey admitted that although she was blessed with good skin genes, she started to break out after she began taking birth control.

“Actually, within the last year, I started getting a little bit of, like, onset adult acne too from my IUD because I’d never been on birth control before, so my hormones were a little out of balance,” the model said. “But for me, my spot was my forehead… It would be, like, a little pattern.”

In a previous episode of the show, the two stars opened up about how difficult it has been to spend so much time together during the coronavirus quarantine.

“I think just being in each other’s space a lot and not having ways to necessarily always go do other things… it’s definitely hard sometimes,” the blonde beauty told her husband. “I think we probably both annoy each other a lot sometimes. I think I purposely… bother you and do things that are just like annoying. And then you bite me! So don’t even try.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.