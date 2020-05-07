During the most recent of their new Facebook reality show, The Biebers, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tried to put an end to the negative sigma around mental health issues and depression. The two stars got real about their own struggles, and the “Love Yourself” crooner even opened up about the changes he made in his life that helped him get through his darkest times.

“When you were struggling a bit with depression, the biggest change I saw was two things. The biggest thing I saw was when you got on the proper antidepressant — which you’re no longer on cause you worked with a doctor and you guys felt like it wasn’t needed anymore. So when that happened and when you changed your diet,” the model told the 26-year-old super star during the emotional episode.

“I cut sugar pretty much out and then since I’ve cut sugar out, I feel like I’m not depressed,” Justin added. “Depression is a real thing. A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it’s a weakness … Having help doesn’t mean you’re weak. It just means, like, you know you care about yourself and you care about those around you and you wanna be a healthy individual.”

The blonde beauty wanted people to know that she wasn’t the one who pushed Justin to get professional help, but instead, it was his own decision.

“You gotta be the healthiest version of yourself too, and you gotta strive to wanna be that, especially in a partnership and in a relationship. When you’re in a relationship, that person isn’t… it’s not up to them to save you, it’s not their job to fix you,” she added. “You gotta want to do that on your own and you gotta want to constantly be becoming the best version of yourself so the two of you can keep getting better.”

As fans know, Justin started getting treatment for his depression and anxiety in February of 2019. He opened up about it on his Instagram at the time.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit,” he wrote. “Hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and your prayers really work thanks… The most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on…”

The singer also talked to Vogue Magazine about his past mental health issues.

“I got really depressed on tour,” he explained. “I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time. I’ve been successful since I was 13, so I didn’t really have a chance to find who I was apart from what I did. I just needed some time to evaluate myself: who I am, what I want out of my life, my relationships, who I want to be — stuff that when you’re so immersed in the music business you kind of lose sight of.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

