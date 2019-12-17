Ever since the Dolan Twins started uploading YouTube videos and skyrocketed into fame, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — are the swoon-worthy social media stars single? Between Ethan and Grayson‘s adorable personalities and gorgeous looks, they’ve pretty much stolen fans’ hearts all around the world, so it’s only natural that everyone is curious about their love life.
Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, the influencers have been linked to a ton of girls over the years. Although they do their best to keep their relationships private, between cheating allegations and secret romances, they’ve definitely had their fair share of drama.
Fans have speculated for quite some time now that Ethan is low-key dating fellow YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, after they were spotted getting pretty flirty on social media. He was also linked to Meredith Mickelson, and let’s just say it did not end pretty. As for Grayson, there were rumors circulating the web that he was dating model Elizabeth Seward back in June.
But what exactly went down between them? Are they still together or are the guys single at the moment? Who else did they date? Don’t worry, J-14‘s got you guys covered. We went ahead and made a complete guide to the vloggers’ love lives, including their current relationship status and past romances. Buckle up because boy, has it been a wild ride!
Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone the Dolan Twins have ever date and what went down between them.
