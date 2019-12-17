Does Grayson Dolan have a girlfriend?

Rumors started swirling in June 2019 that Grayson was dating Elizabeth, after the blonde beauty allegedly liked — and then unliked — a fan comment on one of her Instagram posts.

“OK, we got it, Grayson’s girlfriend,” the message read.

That’s not all. Get this — Elizabeth was also seemingly in Paris at the same time as Grayson, and it definitely seemed like they had traveled there together. Why? Well, not only did they both share snaps from under the Eiffel Tower at around the same time, but in the model’s photo, she showed off some roses that she claimed she got from her “bae.” Fans quickly started to assume she was referring to Grayson!

GRAYSON AND ELIZABETH RISE pic.twitter.com/6tIPZgY4dz — olivia (@SICKOGRAY) June 19, 2019

That was the last that fans heard of the couple, so they’re either broken up now or keeping the relationship low-key. Gray’s history with girls is very hush-hush, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if they were keeping their love a secret. While he has actually never made any of his relationships public, it seems as though he did have someone special back in high school. There’s some old footage of them together still on the web.

In a YouTube video posted on March 5, 2019, the twins decided to get a psychic reading, and they revealed a few juicy secrets about their past girlfriends and relationships along the way. For example — when they were told that they haven’t met their future wives yet, Ethan spilled that Grayson thinks everyone is his soulmate!

“I thought I knew my wife, but I guess I don’t,” Grayson admitted. “Life’s interesting.”

“Grayson thinks he’s found his soulmate about seven times now,” Ethan joked.

They also revealed that whenever they’ve had girlfriends in the past (which proves they’ve had multiple!), the other twin has felt a bit left out. Aww!

“When we’ve had girlfriends in the past, if Grayson has a girlfriend I’ll feel like she’s kind of taking him away from me,” Ethan spilled. “We’re so used to spending so much time together that when he leaves I’m like, ‘This feels weird.'”

Grayson has also admitted that he’d totally date a fan!

“I mean I don’t think you can control who you fall in love with so if it happens… yeah, it’s a possibility,” he spilled on TRL.

Ethan agreed, adding, “Honestly, yeah I would. I would want my girlfriend to be a fan of me ’cause I would be a fan of whatever she was doing.” Which leads us to his dating drama…