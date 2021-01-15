After six years, Ethan and Grayson Dolan are saying goodbye to YouTube.

The Dolan Twins, who first started uploading videos to the platform in July 2014, explained to fans why it was time to move on during the January 14, 2021 episode of their podcast, “Deeper With the Dolan Twins.”

“We are not moving on from YouTube because we have a lack of appreciation for [the fans]. Your support over the past six, and some of you seven years of our lives, has been … I can’t even explain the level of appreciation that I have for you. This is life, and I do think that all good things come to an end at some point or another, and this is that point,” Grayson said. Ethan added, “I wouldn’t consider it an end because we’re still going to do this podcast every week. This is the platform we feel we can connect with you guys the most on and do what we want to do with our lives.”

When it came to making the decision to say goodbye to their constant uploads, Grayson explained it was, in part, because “things just started to feel stale.” Looking forward to the future, Ethan told podcast listeners that the boys have projects in the works that are “bigger than anything we’ve ever done.”

Fans took to social media and to share their support for the twins’ new ventures. In honor of their YouTube career partially coming to an end, we’re taking a walk down memory lane and breaking down Ethan and Grayson’s best moments on the video-sharing site. Scroll through our gallery for a look back at their best videos.

