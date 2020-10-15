It’s official: Ethan Dolan is in a relationship with Kristina Alice!

The YouTube star first revealed that he was a taken man during a YouTube video uploaded on July 2020. Ethan and his brother, Grayson Dolan, were reading and reacting to fans’ assumptions about them when they spilled the tea!

“Ethan is in a committed relationship,” the comment read. Ethan responded with, “Yup.”

Rumors first started swirling that Ethan and Kristina were more than friends in December 2019 after they were spotted packing on the PDA on the beach in Australia. It wasn’t until October 2020 that Ethan confirmed his relationship with Kristina and introduced her to fans in a YouTube video. The couple locked lips on camera after Ethan picked Kristina up at the airport.

To celebrate the YouTube star’s relationship, J-14 decided to break down their love story from the beginning! Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Ethan and Kristina, including the moment the met and when they went from friends to something more.

