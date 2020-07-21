OK, you guys. After months of speculation, Ethan and Grayson Dolan finally answered fans’ questions about the unexplained disappearance of the Sister Squad, and we’re seriously shook! Yep, in a newly uploaded video from July 20, 2020, the YouTube-famous twins addressed various assumptions made about themselves, and they spilled all the tea on the real reason the Sister Squad ended.

For those who missed it, the Sister Squad — which consisted of Ethan, Grayson, Emma Chamberlain and James Charles — used to collaborate on videos, like, all the time, but now, it’s been over a year since we’ve seen them together. They used to constantly hang out and document their epic adventures together, and everyone was striving to find a friendship like theirs. We’ve seen them do so much together — like travel to Las Vegas, get hypnotized and of course, buy each other some of the most expensive and luxurious Christmas gifts we’ve ever seen in our lives.

But now, people have pretty much come to accept that the Sister Squad may very well be over for good. So what really caused them to go their separate ways? We broke it all down for you. Scroll through the gallery to find out what happened to the Sister Squad and why they stopped making videos together.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.