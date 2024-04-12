How did we “End Up Here”? It seems Ashton Irwin from 5 Seconds of Summer has joined another band — and fans are not happy about it. Keep reading to find out if the drummer is parting ways with his fellow Aussie bandmates.

Is Ashton Irwin Leaving 5 Seconds of Summer?

Ashton, 29, hasn’t made any announcements that he’s leaving the band — he’s only revealed that he’s in another one.

The drummer’s new band is called Eternity Speedway, which he announced via Instagram on April 9, 2024, while also sharing the date of their first show together. In the post’s photo, Ashton can be seen alongside fellow members Dario Bronco, Mac Hanson, Daniel Sheron and Tristan Leabu.

Following the news, 5SOS fans quickly flooded the comment section not quite sure how to grasp the news. One user wrote, “Ashton, WHAT ABOUT 5SOS ?!,” while another said “My chest hurts what is happening.”

Some fans weren’t conflicted at all by the news — one fan claimed, “Pretty sure it’s going to be 🔥🔥🔥” and another added, “Can’t wait to hear what you all will do musically! :)”.

Not much is known about the band yet, but they already have one show under their belt. On April 11, Eternity Speedway performed at Desert 5 Spot LA — a popular rooftop bar in Los Angeles. Videos reposted by the band on their Instagram Stories show Ashton singing his heart out while playing the drums.

Did 5 Seconds of Summer Break Up?

Do not fret, the Australian boyband is still fully in tact! However, some members have decided to work on their respective solo projects. Luke Hemmings, lead singer of the group, recently announced that he will de dropping his next solo album boy on April 26, 2024.

Not much is known about his latest project, but the singer has revealed some of the inspiration behind it! “I listened to a lot of The Verve, Blur, M83 and Beach House, which is where a lot of the inspiration came from,” he shared with Billboard in March 2024.

As for the other members, Michael Clifford has recently taken on the role of father, after the guitarist welcomed his first child with wife Crystal Leigh in December 2023.

“I’m filled with excitement and also with nerves,” Michael told People about their incoming newborn. “I’ve been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I’m ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!”

Calum Hood has kept a relatively low profile since their last tour in 2023. While he hasn’t released any solo tracks, the bass player has still caught fan’s attention with his rumored girlfriend Almondmilkhunni.

