Expanding their family! 5 Seconds of Summer member Michael Clifford is gearing up to welcome his first baby with wife Crystal Leigh. The couple announced the exciting news on social media in June 2023.

“You’re already everything,” the couple captioned their joint Instagram post, showing off Crystal’s growing baby bump and their child’s sonogram.

Keep reading for everything to know about Michael and Crystal’s baby.

When Is Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh’s Baby Due?

The baby’s due date is November 11, 2023, according to the pair.

“I’m the type of parent who is like, ‘I don’t need to read books! I know exactly what to do.’ And then minutes after the baby is born I’ll be screaming saying, ‘I wasn’t prepared!'” Michael joked to People. “We also just recently moved and are building a nursery. Once your baby’s room starts coming together, it really puts things in perspective and you see your new future with them!”

Is Michael Clifford a Dad?

The guitarist’s baby with Crystal will be his first child. However, the couple does share a few dogs together.

“I’m filled with excitement and also with nerves,” Michael shared during the same People interview. “I’ve been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I’m ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!”

What Is the Sex of Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh’s Baby?

They have yet to reveal if they’re having a boy or a girl.

When discussing the pregnancy, Crystal explained that they’re at the “nesting” stage.

“We’ve always been homebodies, but this has taken it to another level,” she shared. “With how much Michael tours, I think the at-home environment being a complete oasis is so important. I’m hoping that when our perfect little screaming-crying-pooping-bundle-of-joy comes speeding full force into our lives, the calm and peaceful home we’ve created will help provide some balance.”

Michael agreed, noting that his wife’s pregnancy has “changed my outlook on life” thus far.

“It’s incredibly remarkable and shows just how strong women are,” he gushed. “Crystal is going to be an amazing mother.”

Are Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh Married?

The couple first started dating in 2016 and were together for a year before going public. They announced their engagement in January 2019. Two years later, Michael and Crystal secretly tied the knot, revealing in January 2022 that they had already been married for one year.

