Some of the members of 5 Seconds of Summer have some super impressive careers outside of the band. Keep reading for a deep dive into Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford‘s solo music, albums, projects and more.

Ashton was the first 5SOS member to go solo with his album Superbloom, released in October 2020.

“Superbloom’ was written about things that have happened to me, that I know have happened to a lot of others,” he told NME following his album’s release. “It’s all about self-acceptance. I grew up in the western suburbs of Sydney and a lot of this is just me coming to terms with who I actually am. With this record, instead of playing characters and writing about things that I think people want to hear, I’m writing what I need to hear.”

The 5SOS drummer explained that he wanted to grow as a musical artist outside of his work with the band.

“I’m just trying to forward myself as an artist and break down those boundaries of fear,” he explained. “I’m in a band, can I release a solo record? The answer is yes. Can I write about concepts that are baring my soul to people? Hell yes. The artist’s journey is about becoming more transparent and understanding yourself so others can understand themselves. I feel brave in those ways.”

Luke was the second member of 5SOS to go solo, releasing his album When Facing the Things We Turn Away From in August 2021.

The singer told Rolling Stone that he hadn’t originally thought about releasing solo music, but after being quarantined during the Covid-19 pandemic, he started writing.

“I’m happy that I’m very blessed that I’m in a band where Ashton [Irwin], our drummer in 5SOS did his own album, and now I’m doing my own,” he told the outlet. “The intent behind the album is very sincere in that it’s a creative outlet, and I love being in the band and that was very clear to the band. I’ve tried to make the narrative behind it be very clear, because it’s the truth; I love being in this band, and creatively it does fulfill me, but I just needed to make this music to understand myself. It was just a need that I had, and to have a fanbase that will understand that, it’s just so rad.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of 5SOS' solo music, albums, projects here.

