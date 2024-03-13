Luke Hemmings is coming to a concert venue near you! The 5 Seconds of Summer lead vocalist is set to headline his very first solo tour in 2024.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about the upcoming shows.

When Is Luke Hemmings Going on Tour?

Get your calendars out, because the Aussie native is heading all across the world for the Nostalgia For A Time That Never Existed Tour.

The opening show of the concert series will be held at the Le Bataclan in Paris on May 4, 2024, and will wrap up in Australia on June 16. While the tour is only a month long, Luke is set to hit many different countries along the way.

When Do Tickets Go on Sale for the Tour?

Tour tickets go on sale to the general public on March 15 at 12 pm local time. However if you’re really eager, fan-pre sale for U.S. will start on March 12 at 12 pm local time. If you’re in the UK and pre-order Luke’s EP Boy, you get access to pre-sale tickets on March 13.

Luke didn’t forget about his Australian listeners! If you sign up to his mailing list, you get access to the pre-sale code on March 13.

Where is Luke Hemmings Performing on Tour?

The spring tour will be hitting all throughout Europe, the United States, and Australia! You can catch Luke’s first solo tour in one of these countries/states:

May 04 — Paris, France

May 06 — Milan, Italy

May 08 — Warsaw, Poland

May 10 — Archdioces Cologne, Germany

May 11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 13 — Glasgow, United Kingdom

May 14 — Manchester, United Kingdom

May 16 — London, United Kingdom

May 21 — Chicago, Illinois

May 23 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

May 26 — Washington, D.C.

May 27 — Washington, D.C.

May 28 — Brooklyn, New York City

May 30 — Toronto, Ontario

May 31 — Royal Oak, Michigan

June 04 — Oakland, California

June 05 — Los Angeles, California

June 06 — Los Angeles, California

June 12 — Melbourne, Australia

June 14 — Sydney, Australia

June 16 — Brisbane, Australia

Is Luke Hemmings Dropping a New Album?

The boy band member is dropping his second solo EP titled Boy. When speaking about the vision behind his latest solo project, Luke explained that he wanted to tap into a “more refined” emotion.

“With this new one, there’s an emotion I can tap into within myself to write songs for this project that I found really freeing, and I’ve understood way more about myself as a person from doing this,” he told Rolling Stones in March 2024. “It has this loneliness and this yearning to be home again, but in different ways.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.