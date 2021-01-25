Puppy love! Calum Hood is just as obsessed with his dog as the 5 Seconds of Summer fans are.

The bassist first introduced Duke, to his Instagram followers in 2017, and he’s been sharing pics of the small dog ever since. 5SOS fans know aside from just calling him Duke, the musician has referred to his pet as “baby grandpa” in a Twitter post. Why? Well, Calum explained that the dog, “Looks like a baby but he old.”

Pictured of Duke on Calum’s social media are few and far between, but sometimes the 5SOS family gets lucky and catches a glimpse of the black-and-white dog in an Instagram Live or even an interview. In April 2020, when Calum and his bandmate, Michael Clifford, were doing an at-home treasure hunt with MTV, Duke made an appearance and almost broke the internet. The pooch has also danced along with his owner to the 5 Seconds of Summer song “Wildflower” during one of the band’s quarantine livestreams, and it was everything.

To celebrate the pretty epic bond between Calum and his BFF, we gathered all the cutest images of the singer and Duke. Scroll through our gallery to see them all and get ready to swoon!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.