The 5 Seconds of Summer guys are through Australians through and through! Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Michael Clifford and Calum Hood may live in America at the moment, but they definitely didn’t forget where they came from, which was apparent when they taught fans some traditional slang from Down Under in a brand new video.

Teaming up with Vanity Fair for an interview titled “Aussie Slang,” the four-piece boyband gave viewers a lesson — while safely self-isolating in their own homes due to the current coronavirus pandemic — on words that only Australians use. From “Woop Woop” to “Brolly” and everything in between, it’s safe to say that 5SOS just gave their fans from other parts of the world some major knowledge about where they came from!

“You know, it’s a complex culture down in Australia. I don’t expect all of you to understand,” Ashton joked after they explained all the words. Michael added, “We’re really complicated beings.”

As fans know, this isn’t the only time the band has reflected on their home country lately. Back in March, 5SOS looked back at their past and wrote a thank you note to their former selves with the track called “Old Me” on their brand new album CALM. The four-minute music video that went along with the meaningful tune was a metaphor for Luke, Ashton, Michael and Calum’s lives and took viewers on a “train ride” through Australia. The boys even got young actors to play themselves for scenes about the moment they first started the band!

At one point in the video, 5SOS sent a major shoutout to their former tourmates and musical mentors One Direction. Fans of the band will remember that if it wasn’t for Louis Tomlinson discovering them on YouTube, the Australian boyband wouldn’t be where they are today. So, its no surprise they sent a subtle thanks to the people who helped skyrocket them to stardom.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.