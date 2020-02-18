Ever since 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford proposed to his longtime girlfriend Crystal Leigh, there’s been one question that fans have been asking — when will they walk down the aisle? On Monday, February 17, during an Australian radio appearance with hosts Fitzy & Wippa, Michael revealed that they have plans to marry early in 2021!

“We’re going to do it early next year, probably in January,” the 24-year-old said during the interview. He also revealed that the ceremony will be performed where the couple first met four years ago and got engaged last year, in Bali, Indonesia.

Michael then admitted that he’d love to have one his musical friends — like The Chainsmokers — perform at his wedding reception.

“We did tour with The Chainsmokers so we were thinking of asking them to come and DJ, that would be sick — hopefully they don’t charge their usual fee cause that would quadruple the budget of the whole wedding!” he said.

Previously, in January 2020, Michael told the Australian radio hosts during the G’Day USA event in LA that he had chosen the other 5SOS members as his groomsmen with Calum Hood acting as his best man.

“This is actually the first time I’ve said this but I’ve asked all these guys to be my groomsmen,” Michael said at the time. “We were talking about it for a long time and the only reason I picked Calum to be my best man is because I’d known him the longest and I had to pick the person I’d known the longest.”

As fans know, in January 2019, the 5SOS member took to Instagram and announced that he and Crystal were engaged. He popped the question during a trip to Bali.

“I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us. in the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with,” he wrote at the time alongside photos of him proposing.

