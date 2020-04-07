Fans of the Australian boyband 5 Seconds of Summer have taken to social media and started a petition for the US music charts to be recounted after a warehouse error prevented Michael Clifford, Ashton Irwin, Luke Hemmings and Calum Hood‘s fourth studio album, CALM, from taking over the top spot on the Billboard 200 Chart.

For those who missed it, 5SOS took to social media on March 30, and told fans that, unfortunately, 10,000 copies of the record had been sent out a week early, meaning that those albums would be counted on the music charts a week before the album was even released.

“We still wanna make our album chart next week as big as possible and want to thank you all so much, to everyone that is streaming or has bought the album,” they wrote.

Naturally, upon hearing this, fans were pretty upset. The band’s followers wanted to see them hit number one in three separate markets — the boys have already reached number one in both the United Kingdom and Australia. Some people went as far as to start a petition that called for the early release error to be reversed, so the number of albums sold would change. It has since been signed by over 27,000 people.

Despite having charted at number two in the US, 5SOS’ members have taken to social media and thanked fans all over the world for streaming the brand new collection of songs.

“Life is abundant! Counting my blessings. Got to make an album with my best friends and have people who I adore, to share it with. Couldn’t ask for more. I love you guys with my head and my heart,” Calum wrote on Twitter after the rankings were released. Michael also chimed in and said, “Love you.”

Luke also penned a heartfelt post, “Today I’m extremely grateful for a lot of things. One of those being an incredibly dedicated fan base. Thank you for your support and love on CALM. A small band from Sydney can compete with today’s biggest and best. Love you guys. Love my boys in 5SOS. Here’s to many more.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.