Now that the world is opening back up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, artists are starting to reschedule their live concerts!

With tons of stars being forced to postpone their shows, 2022 is set to be full of some major tours. Justin Bieber, for one, announced his new dates in May 2021. Not only did the Canadian crooner reveal that the upcoming shows would be in support of his sixth studio album, Justice, but he added a few more stops to his already packed schedule.

Prior to the name change, Justin’s tour was set to be called the Changes Tour to go along with his 2020-released album. In April of that year, he announced in a statement to fans that the dates would be pushed back because of COVID-19. “In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour,” he shared on Twitter. “He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

With more people getting vaccines, there’s hope that fans will get to see Justin once he kicks off tour in April 2022.

Similarly, 5 Seconds of Summer pushed back their No Shame Tour after postponing it twice because of the global health crisis. “It’s still important that we act with caution and safety for all. With that in mind, we will have to postpone our upcoming tour dates one more time, to a period that we can all count on,” the boys shared in a May 2021 Instagram post. The boys have yet to reveal their new tour dates but did share that they’re working on new music which will be performed once Ashton Irwin, Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings and Calum Hood return to the stage.

Although she’s yet to actually postpone her full tour, Billie Eilish is also set to kick off her live shows with the 2021 Governor’s Ball music festival. “When we’re ready and it’s safe we’ll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour. I love you so much. Stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask,” the songstress told fans in December 2020 when sharing that she canceled her When We All Fall Asleep Tour. Hopefully, the “Bad Guy” singer has something planned soon!

Scroll through our gallery for all the concert tours to look forward to in 2022.

