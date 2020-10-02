Ever since the coronavirus pandemic started in March, celebrities have used their social media platforms to call out fellow stars and influencers for not social distancing during the ongoing health crisis.

Over the past few months, social media influencers have been coming under major fire from fans for hosting and attending parties. TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray were even charged by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer on August 28 for violating the Safer Los Angeles Health Order and the City’s Party House Ordinance twice following “a couple” house parties held at their home in the Hollywood Hills. They face up to one year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.

Now, Bryce is speaking out and called out the “influencers that also attend other parties.”

“The thing that bothers me is these influencers that’ll call me out … when they don’t even practice it themselves. Practice what you preach,” he told Entertainment Tonight in October. “They’re all liars. All these people are liars, and I hate it.”

He also revealed that he “fully regrets” the party.

“I didn’t expect that many people to come,” he explained.

Despite the constant backlash, influencers have clapped back and explained why they won’t stop hanging out with friends. During an interview with Insider from July, Jake Paul said he’s “not gonna sit around and not live my life” after throwing a massive party. Charli D’Amelio also assured fans that she was “being safe” after accusations that she wasn’t social distancing hit the web.

Fellow celebrities have continued to urge influencers to take accountability for their actions even after they responded. Scroll through our gallery for all the stars who have called influencers out for partying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

