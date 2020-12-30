Now that the year’s almost over, it’s time to take a walk down memory lane! Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities still found a way to make their mark on 2020 with a bunch of scandals that totally rocked Hollywood. Between TikTok stars not following COVID-19 protocols and the resurgence of YouTube drama fans thought had come to an end in 2019, there were still some pretty major events over the past 12 months that pop culture fanatics are likely to remember.

The year started off with a bang on social media when Skai Jackson and Bhad Bhabie (whose real name is Danielle Bregoli) were involved in an unexpected feud over rapper NBA YoungBoy. After going back and forth with ruthless comments and public messages to one another, the two have put their issues in the past. Skai moved on and competed on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, while Danielle stepped away from social media for a bit.

As their feud settled down and the coronavirus lockdowns were put into effect, many influencers — like Bryce Hall — continued to throw parties. The star repeatedly hosted events at his Hollywood Hills house despite the Safer L.A. Health Order and the City’s Party House Ordinance. After he was charged for violating the law, Bryce assured fans that his partying days are behind him. The Sway House member told Entertainment Tonight in October that the parties were “a huge f–k-up.”

“I feel like as more people watch me across all my platforms, [I don’t want them to just] highlight the negatives I’ve done in my past or the current,” he explained. “I have really good intentions for everything that I’m doing.”

These weren’t the only stars who found themselves under fire in 2020. Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of the 13 biggest scandals that happened this year.

