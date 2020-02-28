On Thursday, February 27, the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles granted Skai Jackson a temporary restraining order against Bhad Bhabie after the rapper threatened to “kill” her. The 16-year-old — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli — took to social media and responded.

“Y’all can play around on your ‘finstas’ but I’ll always say what’s on my mind as [because] that’s who I am. Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks,” the internet star captioned a sponsored Instagram post.

According to People, the restraining order requires Bhad Bhabie stay at least 100 yards away from the former Disney Channel star. Additionally, she is not allowed to have any contact with Skai, even on social media.

The court also set a hearing date for March 20, 2020.

For those who missed it, the feud between the two teenagers started on Monday, February 24, when Bhad Bhabie seemingly threatened the Jessie actress during an Instagram Live and in since-expired Instagram Stories. Bhad Bhabie accused Skai of “talking s**t” about her on her private Instagram account, blocking her on social media and flirting with her ex-boyfriend, NBA YoungBoy.

“Why are you so obsessed with me, b***h? I will literally kill you,” Bhad Bhabie said during the livestream. “I don’t know why you’re not understanding that. You’re so small, if I get my hands on you… it’s over, you’re going to the hospital. Get all the money you can, get all the shows and commercials you can because when I get ahold of you, you ain’t gonna be doing none of that s**t no more.”

Skai seemingly addressed the situation on Twitter. She broke down all her recent accomplishments and added, “No time for negatives!”

However, Skai’s mom, Kiya Cole, got involved in the drama and shot back at Bhad Bhabie on Instagram.

“Let me tell you something, little girl! I’m definitely not the one to be played with! Don’t come on my d**n page with your trashy negativity,” she commented on Tuesday, February 25. “How about you just put your address or phone number in my DM and I will gladly have this conversation with your mother. I’m NOT having it! Take this s**t somewhere else and leave my f**king daughter alone.”

Then, Bhad Bhabie’s mom, Barbara Ann Bregoli, jumped in too!

“Oh listen to you preach. Tell your daughter to stop speaking on mine,” she replied. “You think you are calling my daughter ‘ratchet,’ remember I come from New York too.”

After the moms went back and forth in the comment’s section, Bhad Bhabie took to her Instagram Stories.

“Bro, this lil girl got her momma coming at me. Wow, she dead a** that scared,” Danielle said at the time.

