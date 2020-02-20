Former Disney star Skai Jackson wants fans to know that Justin Bieber did not sneak into her bedroom! The actress spoke out about the situation after rumors that the “Love Yourself” crooner had slipped into her sleeping chambers when she was 10 years old made their way around the internet.

It all started with a viral tweet that read, “Justin Bieber snuck into Skai Jackson’s bedroom when she was 10 and left a note saying she was cute…”

The tweet, which has now been deleted, received a lot of attention online, with some fans claiming that what the singer did was “weird” and “disturbing.” It must have caught the Jessie star’s attention because she took to Twitter to explain what really went down.

“First off, it was my dressing room at the studio I used to film at,” the 17-year-old wrote. “Secondly, he didn’t just say I was ‘cute,’ his note was very nice and he told me to keep up the good work, and gave great advice. Stop trying to turn this into a weird thing. Leave it alone.”

“Stop trying to make things weird for no reason… I was 10 years old and a huge fan of Justin,” she continued. “I was so happy he surprised everyone on set and was so down to earth. Yes, he went into my dressing room without me knowing and left a very nice note. What’s the problem?”

It turns out, the rumor came from an interview that Skai did back in October 2019. She told Yahoo at the time, “So I got to meet Justin. He was so, so nice. The whole time he was talking to me and playing with me. I think I was 10 at the time. I was such a huge fan of his and I still am now. I was so surprised when he left me that note. I was so happy that Justin Bieber snuck in my room. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ You couldn’t tell me anything. I was so happy. I hung that [note] up in school and then I took it home.”

