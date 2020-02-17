When it comes to young people in the music industry, Justin Bieber just wants to protect them, especially Billie Eilish.

“Let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I’m gonna be here for her. But yeah, just protecting the moment because people take for granted encounters,” the 25-year-old singer explained during an interview with Zane Lowe on his “New Music Daily” Apple podcast on Saturday, February 15. “I just want to protect her. I don’t want her to lose it. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me I’m just a call away.”

Having grown up in the spotlight after being discovered as a young teen, Justin can understand what the 18-year-old “Bad Guy” songstress is going through. He knows that she has always been a big fan of his and doesn’t want her to struggle the same way that he did.

Once Billie caught wind of Justin’s heartfelt interview, she reposted the emotional clip on her own Instagram page and told her 54.5 million followers to “stream Changes” — Justin’s newly released album.

Previously, Billie has opened up about her history with mental health issues. During an interview with with Gayle King for the The Gayle King Grammy Special in January 2020, she revealed that there was a point during her whirlwind rise to fame in 2018 when she had serious thoughts about killing herself.

“I don’t want to be dark, but I genuinely didn’t think I would make it to 17,” Billie admitted. “I didn’t ever think I would be happy again, ever.”

When the CBS News host asked Billie if she ever thought about harming herself, the songstress looked back at a particular moment on tour when she struggled with the thought of suicide.

“I think about this one time I was in Berlin and I was alone in my hotel … And I remember there was a window right there,” she said. “I remember crying because I was thinking about how the way that I was going to die was, I was going to do it.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

