What really went down between Debby Ryan and Skai Jackson on the Jessie set? Feud rumors were swirling between the actresses for years.

When the show premiered in September 2011, it seemed like things were all good between the former Disney Channel stars. However, feud speculation started swirling in 2014 when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Skai appeared to unfollow Debby on Twitter. When a fan reportedly asked why Skai was mean to Debby, she wrote back, “No, I’m not rude to her. It’s the other way around.”

Debby, for her part, appeared to acknowledge the speculation via Tumblr. When a fan asked if she is a “bully” to her Jessie costar. Debby crafted a lengthy response.

“I mean, if I was 12, I probably would be insecure about the lead of the show I’m supporting on. Not to mention if she was the concept, a producer, and one of the directors with the most assignment requests,” she wrote. “When I hired the cast, I knew they were going to grow into the double digits, and then become preteens and teenagers by the end, and that’s a rough age. Especially in this industry. I would know.”

She continued, in part, “I won’t speak on specific people, because it’s unprofessional to slander coworkers online, but if I had one wish for every child that’s an actor — especially those that tend to be the mouthpiece for parental maliciousness — I’d wish for complete contentment, emotional security, and that they’d somehow find the joy in telling stories.”

While it’s unclear what really went down between them, it seems like there’s no longer any bad blood. In 2017, Debby praised her Jessie costars in a Twitter post.

“I got to pitch, produce and cast my dream job right outta high school with special folks,” she wrote of the series. “The kids were such smol nuggets and each so captivating. Such an adventure and a ride and now they’re all grown and killing it.”

Years later, the cast got together for a virtual reunion in 2020, and it seemed like there was no bad blood between any of the stars. Scroll through our gallery for a full timeline.

